Extend your computer’s lifespan | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re thinking of ways to help the environment, you may not want to look any further than extending the lifespan of your computer.

Computers used to last for around six years but now, with some proper TLC, they can last for over 10 years.

One of the biggest culprits that kill computers too soon is viruses and spyware. Clicking on a malicious link in an email or a website can install computer killers. The links look legitimate and may even appear in a Facebook or Google ad.

Windows and Mac computers have their own anti-virus software and spyware blockers. Make sure you install those and keep it active.

Also, never give someone remote control of your computer.

Scammers may say they’re with Microsoft. Then they’ll ask you to type a few letters in a box so they can make repairs. Instead, they install viruses, spyware and programs that steal your information.

If a virus infects your machine, you shouldn’t immediately throw it away. C-Cleaner is a free software you can use to scan and clean out the registry.

Another step is keeping your computer cool. Use a can of compressed air to do that.

Also, should you turn your computer off or leave it on? Well, they say not to turn it off every night, but at least once a week to install updates.

Lastly, upgrade your hard drive to a solid state or SSD. This type of hard drive doesn’t have spinning parts that can go bad.

Unless you know what you’re doing, find a computer repair shop that’ll install an SSD for you, if you do it.

These tips can help you save money and save the environment.

