Recycling electronics | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Earth Day is April 22 and while many may take part in trash clean-up events, recycling electronics could have an even greater impact.

Electronics often contain hazardous materials and throwing them in the trash can be bad. Those materials often end up in landfills, polluting our environment.

What can you do instead?

All across the country, e-waste recycling centers are opening up. These nonprofits recycle electronics for free and remove parts that can be used again.

Best Buy and Staples also have recycling bins at many of their stores. They accept computers, routers, printers, old hard drives and small appliances. Just drop them off at the door or the counter.

Best Buy also just launched another recycling program where it’ll ship you a box and a shipping label. All you have to do is fill the box with as many electronics as you can and ship it back for recycling.

Tech for Troops is a nonprofit organization that collects computers, unlocked phones and tablets to give to veterans who need those devices. Fill a box you have, print out a shipping label and mail it in. Just make sure you include charging cables!

For phones, kiosks are popping up in Walmart stores, which will purchase your old phone. You may not get as much as you want but it’s an easy way to recycle.

If a phone or tablet still works, give it a second life by using it as an e-reader, security camera, or TV remote control.

The idea is to keep these items as far from a landfill as possible.

Here in Albuquerque, you can do your part and get rewarded by the BioPark. Learn more about their Earth Day e-waste recycling event and incentive by clicking here.