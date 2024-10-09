Eye on the FBI: Cryptocurrency scams

In the last couple of years, buying and investing in cryptocurrency has become more common and scammers are taking advantage of that, the FBI warns.

What are these cryptocurrency scams? What should we do if approached with someone trying to get us to invest? Where can New Mexicans report these scams and learn more?

Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda and Terrance Frank, a cyber supervisory special agent, stopped by to talk about all of that in the video above.

Report internet crimes at IC3.gov