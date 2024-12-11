Eye on the FBI: Holiday scams

The FBI is on high alert for scams during the holiday season. Here is what to know to not get scammed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is warning people in New Mexico about some common holiday scams and what you can do to make sure you don’t fall for them.

“You have nondelivery, nonpayment option and gift card scams. They’re all different, they’re all nuanced but it’s really perpetrators looking to get your money,” Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda said.

Bujanda said you should be mindful of what the website looks like when you go on it.

“When you go to your web browser, it should look like your usual service, like ‘this-dot com’ not ‘this-we’re-going-to-take-all-your-money-dot com’ because that’s a sign you’re going to get something you don’t want, which is defrauded” Bujanda said.

Telltale signs include minor typos and a deal too good to be true on an item you really want.

Bujanda gave tips on what to look out for with gift card scams and more in the video above.

RESOURCES