Family raises funds for vehicle to accommodate son with disability

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In many ways, Luis Aguilar is your typical boy who loves his friends, sports and family.

Luis’s wheelchair means fun rides across the living room for his siblings – but it’s just a part of everyday life for him.

Luis was born with a genetic disease called spinal muscular atrophy.

“It is deteriorating. He was never able to walk or stand. It affects skills like eating, swallowing, breathing and it does progressively get worse,” said Mariah Guzman, Luis’s mom.

Guzman said his electric wheelchair keeps him sitting upright and stable. It’s a critical thing after his spinal fusion in August.

“I just think that Luis deserves to get out and be comfortable in something that was made for him to be able to explore things he couldn’t explore,” she said.

For that, Guzman needs a new set of wheels to transport Luis and his wheels. The foldable wheelchair they usually pack in their trunk doesn’t cut it anymore.

“Because of his spinal surgery, we have to move back to one that helps supports his spine,” she said.

Facing up to a $70,000 price tag, the family is turning to our community for help. They created a fundraiser through Help, Hope Live, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for medical expenses.

It’s a lot on their plate, especially this season. Winter brings a wave of risk and worry for them.

“He’s constantly in and out of the hospital. especially during the cold season. Since he can’t cough like we can, all of his colds quickly turn into pneumonia and it’s pretty much a 2-3 weeks’ stay in the hospital for him so it’s rough,” Guzman said.

Whether they’re in the hospital or at home, the family is just grateful for the time they get to spend together.

“When he was 2, he almost passed away so it’s been a rough ride and his disease is terminal so we just don’t take things for granted,” Guzman said.

If you’re looking to give to the fundraiser, you can find it at this website.