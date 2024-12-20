Financial literacy is now a required math class at Santa Fe Public Schools

If students have already finished their math credits, they can take this class as an elective.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Incoming high school freshmen at Santa Fe Public Schools will now have to take a financial literacy course to graduate.

The SFPS board passed the proposal during their meeting Thursday night. It is a math course designed to meet some state math credit requirements.

This comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law House Bill 171. It adds personal financial literacy as a social studies coursework requirement and lets schools mandate it as a math requirement.

“As a high school principal, it’s combining those math skills with real life skills when you are an adult and have bills to pay and you’re wanting to start your own business. These are the skills that will help you to be successful,” said, the principal at Capital High School.

This new requirement will apply to incoming freshman for the next school year. Those already enrolled will follow the current requirements.