Former state Sen. John Arthur Smith passes away

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. — Former state Sen. John Arthur Smith, who represented his southwestern New Mexico district for 31 years, has died.

Smith served Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra counties from 1989 to 2020. While he served as Democrat, many knew him for his conservative approach to the state’s budget and the permanent funds that pay for much of New Mexico’s schools.

Smith was one of the lawmakers who crafted a budget that would keep the state government afloat as the state emerged from the Great Recession. He also worked closely with other senators, no matter their party. In fact, state Senate Republicans announced his passing Monday.