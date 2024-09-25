Foundation offering $20k in grants for schools and teachers

Schools and teachers across the U.S. could always use a little help, especially in New Mexico, and a foundation is offering grants for them and there's still time to apply.

You have until Sept. 29 to apply for the 2024 enrichEd Classroom Grant. The program is offering $20,000 in grants for public and charter schools, K-12, with grants ranging from $500-$2,500.

Nadine Buerger, from the ARNIA Foundation, stopped by to talk about it in the video above.