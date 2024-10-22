Foundation seeks donations for Roswell and Chaves County after deadly flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. — A local foundation is seeking donations for a fund to support Roswell and Chaves County as they recover from deadly flooding over the weekend.

According to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, the Greatest Needs Impact Fund will “provide financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people, animals, and places affected by the devastation in Roswell and surrounding areas in Chaves County.” The foundation is working with the New Mexico Office of Emergency Management and county nonprofits to support people the flooding impacted.

“The Greatest Needs Impact Fund supports a timely response to urgent and crucial needs in Southern New Mexico communities, allowing the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to meet the changing needs of the community quickly and effectively,” a rep said. “Our hearts are with the communities and neighbors in Roswell and Chaves County.”

To give to the fund, click here.