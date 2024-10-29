Free Air Time: US Senate candidate Martin Heinrich

The Eyewitness News 4 Team offers a report on the latest news of the day, as well as updates on sports, Albuquerque area weather and rush-hour traffic issues.

As we head into the final stretch before Election Day, KOB 4 invited New Mexico’s congressional candidates to record a two-minute statement for voters.

Martin Heinrich is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico. Heinrich is the incumbent seeking reelection this year.

Watch our two-minute segment with Heinrich in the video above.

