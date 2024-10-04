Free flu shots available for people in New Mexico without insurance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each Friday through November, all Walgreens locations in New Mexico are offering free flu vaccines for people without insurance.

According to Walgreens, this part of a broader effort to help “underserved and at-risk communities stay safe” from illnesses this time of year and to improve awareness, access and equity to vaccines.

Here is when you can take advantage of this:

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25

Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Before you go, they ask you to schedule your appointment in advance online. You can also call 1-800-WALGREENS for service in Spanish and English. They also ask you to complete the digital vaccination consent paperwork before your appointment and to use the digital check-in feature.