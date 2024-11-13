Free job training program touted for adding over 1,000 jobs to metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A workforce program, credited with adding more than a thousand jobs to the economy in just a few years, is continuing to grow.

Since the Job Training Albuquerque Program began in 2020, it has helped 2,000 participants across 300 businesses and even allowed them to expand.

“We have over 150 training courses available. If you name it, it’s there for you. We have everything that runs the gamut from marketing, human resources, electrician welding,” said Sarah Mantle, the community outreach manager for the city’s Economic Development Department.

All of this training is free for small business owners and people looking for work. They want to help small business owners grow.

“The criteria that we have for folks who participate is that they are looking to add a job in the future. So we’re helping them train and upskill their employees,” Mantle said.

One of those businesses is La Esperanza Childcare Center.

“As a business owner, if you continue doing the same, you won’t see any change. And JTA is going to give you the tools to do that change,” said Ruth Porta, the CEO of La Esperanza.

Porta added that the program helped them get to where they are now.

“We opened a new before-and-after-school class for school-aged children. We’re offering 55 new spots. Right now, next door, we’re opening another classroom with 18 children,” she said, noting they’ve added five new jobs and will add five more with the new addition.

You can learn more about this program on their website.