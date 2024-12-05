FTC investigates safety tech used by some Rio Rancho schools

The company touted the scanners to enhance safety at Rio Rancho Public Schools but the U.S. government is hitting back at the company's claims.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating technology used to keep students safe at Rio Rancho Public Schools and other schools.

The FTC is raising concerns over the “Evolv Express Scanners.” According to Evolv Technologies, these are the the scanners they installed in some Rio Rancho Schools.

The scanners are intended to detect weapons but not other objects containing metals, such as binders and other school supplies. However, the FTC alleges these scanners didn’t detect certain types of guns – and only detected knives around half of the time – while flagging personal items, like laptops and even water bottles.

A spokesperson for RRPS says they’re aware of the issues. They did say the advertisers the district worked with have been transparent about it.