Governor to host public safety town hall Tuesday

GALLUP, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to be at a town hall on public safety that she is hosting Tuesday evening in Gallup.

The governor and other public officials will be at the town hall, fielding questions from people on public safety. According to the governor’s office, they want to hear from people directly about issues and concerns related to crime, specifically those that affect businesses. They add that the forum is an opportunity to share experiences, insights and suggestions for improving public safety.

The town hall is Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Calvin Hall Center at UNM Gallup. Delegates can register here at this link. Constituents don’t need to register. If you can’t attend, the governor’s office is set to stream the town hall on her Facebook page.