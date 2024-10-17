Governor will not renew public health order on gun violence

The order came in the wake of the murder of Froylan Villegas near Isotopes Park last year. It raised controversy for some of its provisions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will not renew her public health order targeting gun violence in New Mexico now that it has expired.

The order expired Saturday. The governor issued it last year after a series of deadly shootings involving children. That included the shooting death of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Park last summer.

Among the provisions of the order was a ban on the carrying of guns – open or concealed – in Albuquerque and across Bernalillo County for the 30 days. That drew national attention to our state and caused controversy among gun owners and a bevy of local officials.

State Attorney General Raul Torrez issued a letter to the governor, stating his office wouldn’t defend the order. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen also stated that BCSO wouldn’t enforce the order.

Like Torrez, however, Sheriff Allen emphasized that he wanted to work with the governor to reduce gun violence. Around that time, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina issued statements calling for action and outlining legislative priorities.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the ban on carrying guns in public. A couple of days later, the governor narrowed that ban.

The order even went in front of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

While the order has expired, the governor said, “The work is not done.”