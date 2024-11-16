Historic Route 66 motel prepares for grand reopening

The Imperial, a historic motel located at Central and High Street, has been renovated and is nearing its reopening date.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Imperial Motel has been partially open since the beginning of this year, but developers recently completed the finishing touches, recreating a place for people to get away even if it is only for the afternoon.

Its original neon sign beckons travelers with promises of fun once again. But you don’t have to be a tourist to enjoy the imperial.

The motel has attracted visitors along Route 66 since the early 1960s. But time took its toll on the iconic spot.

“I hate to use the words run down but it was definitely different, and I think everyone can appreciate what we’ve taken and done with the place,” said hospitality area manager Miguel Duran.

Duran said developers closed the motel around 2020 for a big renovation. The building on the property’s west side is new and includes a bar and food pods with local vendors.

“We have people looking for adventure, looking for places along Route 66 and looking for fun along the way,” Duran said.

The original lobby is now MOJO Rising coffee shop and revamped rooms carry on that nostalgic style.

While it’s all improved not all of it is new.

“(We) did keep the original butterfly rooftop that you saw in the front,” Duran said. “It has the same feel as the retro 60s vibe that it originally had.”

A dip in the pool will also take you back to the Imperial’s roots.

“The pool is the original pool here that we restored,” Duran said.

But this isn’t the only historic Route 66 hotel that’s been brought back to life. David Nidel with the Route 66 Association said the trend started to take off a few years ago.

“You see that people really have it in their heart to bring back a piece of yesterday to today’s standards,” he said.

And Nidel said as interest in our Mother Road ramps up so does our local economy.

“What we see happening when these things turn up is that restaurants and other retail outlets start building up around them then you start attracting more people both local and those traveling in to patronize the site,” he said.

Staff at the Imperial are excited to show off all their hard work. The grand reopening is Wednesday November 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. And that will include tours of the motel’s retail spaces. They’re still looking for more local vendors to move in.