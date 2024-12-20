Holiday market this Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park

If you're looking for that last-minute gift, you may want to head to the Sid Cutter Pilot's Pavilion this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re looking for that last-minute Christmas gift, you may want to head to a holiday market this Saturday.

The Upside Holiday Market is Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park. The market will feature over 60 vendors selling arts, locally made items, creative gifts and more items. They will also have coffee and sweets, food trucks, a S’mores truck and more.

Admission is $5 if you buy ahead or pay with cash at the door and $7 if you pay with a card at the door. Kids, ages 12 and under, are free.

Learn more in the video above.