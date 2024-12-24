Holiday travel rush begins in New Mexico

About 250,000 people are expected to come through the Albuquerque International Sunport in the span of two weeks.

Sunport officials say they don’t expect to see those long lines drop anytime soon. This past Friday was expected to be the busiest day for the Sunport.

A Sunport spokesperson, Leah Black, told KOB 4 the two days after Christmas will be just as busy, as we head into the New Year. Black says they usually start to see traffic build up once people hit TSA lines.

She says to be mindful of what you have in your carry ons while going through TSA like guns, knifes or liquids because they will be confiscated.

“A lot of times men and women will forget that they have like a utility knife in their belt or pocket or in their purse or something. Or some other type of tool that they like to have with them all the time, check for those things before you leave for the airport. That slows everyone down, and they’re going to confiscate it,” said Leah Black, Albuquerque International Sunport’s Outreach & Marketing manager.

Black wants everyone to keep in mind that if you plan on flying with Christmas gifts, don’t wrap your gifts.

“One of the big things we see this time of year are wrapped packages. Sometimes those items will go through the TSA scanners and be questionable. So they will have to be unwrapped to be investigated,” said Black.

While you may be navigating those airport lines, others will be working through the traffic lanes. AAA says nationwide they expect to see nearly 107 million people traveling by car.

AAA spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster, says this year they are seeing a 2.5% increase in travel and expect the roads to be busier, especially in metro areas.

If you are driving in metro areas: drive the speed limit, don’t drive on little sleep, and follow the slow-down and move over law.

That means if there are emergency vehicles on the side of the road, move over to the next lane, or slow down below the posted speed limit.

Armbruste says the top roadside emergencies in New Mexico are flat tires and dead batteries. So before you hit the road:

“Make sure that you have healthy tires, check the air pressure, make sure that’s correct. Check the tread, make sure that you have enough tread. You’re going to need that, especially into areas where there is snow or ice,” Daniel Armbruster, an AAA New Mexico spokesperson.

Armbruster says Dec. 27 and 30 are expected to be the next busiest road travel days. The best times to drive are in the morning before 11 a.m.

