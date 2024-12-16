Home fire leaves 3 children dead near Clovis

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that killed three children over the weekend near Clovis.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that killed multiple children over the weekend near Clovis.

It happened at a singlewide trailer home south of Clovis around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the Clovis Police Department, three adults and two children escaped. However, three children – ages three, five and 11 – died in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and members of Clovis PD’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating what happened.