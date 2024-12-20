Homewise receives $35M set to go toward housing programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homewise announced this week they received $35 million in private funding that will now go toward their housing programs in New Mexico.

According to Homewise, they received a $25 million donation from billionaire author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott’s Yield Giving and a $10 million investment from the Anchorum Health Foundation.

Homewise described the funds as “transformative.” They plan to put that money toward:

Expanding lending programs for first-time homebuyers

Improving energy efficiency in homes

Building new affordable housing in Albuquerque and Santa Fe

According to Homewise, they have a total of 1,500 new housing units in its pipeline.

“The MacKenzie Scott donation and Anchorum investment will help Homewise leverage the additional public and private investment necessary to complete these housing projects,” the organization stated.

Homewise reportedly has “several investors” interested in leveraging these projects. They expect to announce more about it early next year.