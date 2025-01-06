How to keep your student well as they return from winter break

Albuquerque students have a final day of winter break before heading back to school in the new year and facing all sorts of germs picked up during break.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Students at Albuquerque Public Schools have a final day of winter break before heading back to class for the first time in 2025.

With viruses on the rise, back to school can be tough. Doctors often see flu, RSV and the common cold within children around this time of year but they say it’s preventable. They say it comes with teaching children how to wash their hands (especially after coughing or sneezing), cough or sneeze into their elbows and getting their vaccines updated.

What else can help are ensuring they get plenty of sleep, eat nutritious foods and stay hydrated.

If that all fails and your child gets sick, which happens, it’s best for them to stay home.

“If your child has a fever, they should stay home. Other times that children are most contagious are at the early stages of their viral illness and that’s anywhere from the first three to seven days depending on the virus itself,” said Dr. Anna Duran, a pediatrician and the chief medical officer at UNM Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Duran also noted you don’t want to keep them home for every sniffle or cough. She explained when the right time is to keep them home.

“If your child has had a fever that’s lasted more than 5 days, if they’re having any signs of difficulty breathing, if they’re not wanting to drink and appear dehydrated, those are great times to take your child in,” Dr. Duran said.

Dr. Duran said viruses have to run their course. Most viruses can be treated with an over-the-counter medication. Fevers can be treated with ibuprofen or Tylenol – but they don’t recommend cold formulas for children under four years old.

If the illness continues, seek medical care.