Hyundai vehicles targeted on Albuquerque’s West Side, neighbors say

Neighbors are voicing their concerns after what they describe as a rash of attempts at stealing Hyundai vehicles on Albuquerque's West Side, including an attempt one neighbor caught on camera.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been reported for a while that Hyundai and Kia vehicles are often prime targets for thieves, especially in Albuquerque.

Now, neighbors on Albuquerque’s West Side are shaken after one of them captured a video of a person trying to steal their Hyundai before getting away in another Hyundai.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson sent this statement:

“Trends show that auto theft is down throughout the city during the past three months, including the West Side. Nevertheless, the Auto Theft Unit will look into this specific incident to determine if there is a specific group targeting these vehicles.”

