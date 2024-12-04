Ice skating rink now open at Rio Rancho park

You can do ice skating in New Mexico any time this winter as The Block recently opened a synthetic ice skating rink.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A new outdoor market in Rio Rancho is getting into the holiday spirit as they recently opened its synthetic ice skating rink to the public.

The Block, located at New Mexico Highways 528 and 550, opened its rink Dec. 1. It costs $5 for 30 minutes of ice skating. The hours are:

Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

If you go, you will have to use The Block’s ice skates.