Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2024 in New Mexico: What to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the sixth year in a row, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is being recognized as an official holiday in New Mexico. Here is what is going on for it.

BACKGROUND

In 2019, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 100 into law, replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state.

New Mexico is one of a few U.S. states to formally officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, instead of Columbus Day. In the Land of Enchantment, there are 23 Indian tribes – including 19 pueblos, the Navajo Nation and 3 Apache tribes.

Three days before the holiday, in 2022, President Joe Biden recognized Indigenous Peoples Day’ with a formal proclamation.

Here are some events going on:

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albuquerque)

Dance groups and times subject to change.

10 a.m.: The Pueblo Dance Group (Laguna, Acoma, Zuni, Hopi)

11 a.m.: Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers (Acoma Pueblo)

12 p.m.: Tlacayolt Dance Group (Chichimeca Mexica Azteca)

1 p.m.: Speakers

2 p.m.: Cellicion Traditional Dance Group (Zuni Pueblo)

3 p.m.: Anshe:Kwe Dance Group (Zuni Pueblo)

Tickets include museum admission. It is free for IPCC members and all Native Americans – and tribal members are encouraged to wear traditional regalia. More details are available on the IPCC website.

Honoring Native Nations Powwow (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa Fe Plaza)

9 a.m.: Official opening, Prayer, Land Acknowledgement, Pueblo Dances, Native Art Booths Open

10 a.m.: Gourd Dancing

12 p.m.: Grand Entry and Parade of Nations

4:30 p.m.: Closing

The event will feature local artists, food from Manko and Power 5 BBQ, reserved seating for elders and people with disabilities, and “exclusive powwow T-shirts.”

Indigenous People’s Day Event in Tiguex Park (11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Albuquerque)

This event will feature youth activities, a food sovereignty market, live music, Native food trucks, door prizes and more. There will also be a meet and greet with Indigenous influencer Che Jim.

The brewery is hosting live music, food trucks and an artisan market. Native musicians Jacob Shije will perform at 4 p.m., while Stanlie Kee & Step-In will perform at 6 p.m. and Bearwolfe will perform at 8 p.m.

“Snag the Vote” at Tin Can Alley (3-7 p.m., Albuquerque)

Closures

Albuquerque Museum

Animal shelters (but Lucky Paws is open)

Balloon Museum

Childhood development centers

City of Albuquerque city offices, community centers and libraries

Health and social service centers

Federal, state, district and metro courts

Senior meal sites

State, federal and congressional offices

Trash and recycling collection will continue normally in Albuquerque.

ABQ Ride and Sun Van services will continue normally, as well as trash and recycling in Albuquerque. All golf courses, swimming pools and tennis facilities will remain open in Albuquerque for Indigenous Peoples Day. More information is on the CABQ website.