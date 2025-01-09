Interstate 40 closed due to crashes and severe winter weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Interstate 40 is closed due to multiple crashes and severe weather New Mexico State Police reported west of Albuquerque.

I-40 is closed in both directions at mile marker 122, about 27 miles west of Albuquerque and near the Laguna Pueblo exit. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is expecting heavy delays and is asking you to seek alternate route and drive with caution.

NMDOT is also reporting I-40 is icy from mile markers 117 to 131 – from the Mesita Interchange to Tohajiilee. Black ice is also possible on I-40 from Tohajiilee to the Big-I in Albuquerque, according to NMDOT.