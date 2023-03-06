Kira Miner: Monitoring critical fire weather conditions in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Middle and high clouds will continue to stream over New Mexico Monday through Tuesday and may bring a few sprinkles or a snow flurry with gusty winds to locales along and near the central mountain chain.

Strong winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions from the central highlands to the northeast plains Monday afternoon.

Then a cold front will waver back and forth over portions of northeast and east central New Mexico Tuesday through Wednesday night, but in general temperatures statewide will remain near to above average this week.

Stronger winds on Thursday may also lead to critical fire weather conditions over eastern New Mexico in the afternoon.

Chances for rain and snow showers will increase over northern New Mexico late this week.

