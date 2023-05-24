Kira Miner: Scattered showers and storms in the east Wednesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chance of rain and storms will remain in New Mexico but mostly in the east where they’ll see scattered showers and storms Wednesday.
Showers will especially pop up during your drivetime. Some storms are possible with a slight chance of severe storms.
In the video above, Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more with her full forecast.
