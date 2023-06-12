Kira Miner: Warm, dry air pushes away unstable weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Warm, dry air is pushing into New Mexico and pushing away our recent unstable weather as the second full week of June begins.
Temperatures will be in the high-70s, 80s and 90s throughout the state.
Northeastern New Mexico may see a chance of rain and storms.
Meteorologist Kira Miner explains more in her full forecast in the video above.
