LA skate shop expands with second location in Nob Hill

Kingswell is one of several businesses that will be opening in Nob Hill after what seems like a stroke of bad luck for the district.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Kingswell is one of several businesses that will be opening in Nob Hill after what seems like a stroke of bad luck for the district.

Employees at Kingswell Nob Hill are busy at work ahead of their grand opening on Friday.

“We are just here to bring a new light of skateboarding and community,” said DJ Chavez, owner of Kingswell Nob Hill Skate Shop.

Chavez grew up in Albuquerque and fell in love with skating before relocating to California to open up his first Kingswell shop in Los Angeles. For him, opening the Nob Hill skateboard shop is also a homecoming.

“All of my skateboarding life in New Mexico was based in the university area. That was a big focal point in skateboarding in the early 90s, late 2000s. Coming back and opening a shop in Nob Hill was the closest that I could get to Los Angeles neighborhood vibe,” said Chavez.

This comes as a few businesses have struggled in the area and decided to close up shop.

Chavez hopes new businesses coming to Nob Hill highlights all of the great things to do in the district.

“There is so many rad things that go on in Nob Hill as far as like the Shop and Strolls, the art, localized community. It is on Old 66 and for me this is where I thought a big part of our community was still thriving,” Chavez said.

Jessica Beecher owns Mission Winery a few doors down from Kingswell and couldn’t agree more. She works closely with Nob Hill Main Street to make sure business owners get the support they need in the district.

“We are kind of like a big family down here, everybody is very supportive of each other down here. Everyone has the outlook that a rising tide helps all boats, so we love new businesses coming in here. We welcome everyone, we support each other,” said Beecher.

While a handful of businesses have closed their doors, more have moved in to replace them.

“We have had over a dozen different businesses open this last year. We have another nine that I know are going to open in the next month or two, which is very exciting,” said Beecher.

Beecher says aside from businesses, there are also some apartments going up near Wellesley Drive. She hopes more people moving to the area will increase foot traffic in the district.