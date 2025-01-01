Lawsuit filed over alleged fight within UNM men’s basketball team

Coach Richard Pitino and the university face a lawsuit over what one player says they did -- and did not -- do while the events detailed in the lawsuit were unfolding and after they unfolded.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorneys for a Lobo men’s basketball player have filed a lawsuit against the University of New Mexico and head coach Richard Pitino, alleging a teammate assaulted him and another player.

Lawyers for Shane Douma-Sanchez allege in the lawsuit the UNM coaching staff disregarded hazing and violent behavior before the alleged assault. The lawsuit alleges the staff fostered an unsafe environment.

The teammate who reportedly punched Douma Sanchez in the nose and already injured shoulder is not named in the lawsuit and is not facing charges. However, the lawsuit does describe him as a scholarship recruit who starts and earns six figures for playing.

The lawsuit alleges the teammate in question tried to intimidate Douma-Sanchez and others by claiming to be a gang member. He reportedly harassed Douma-Sanchez as a walk-on and referred to him as “the fat Native.” Douma Sanchez is a member of Laguna Pueblo and played basketball at Albuquerque’s Del Norte High School.

Douma-Sanchez’s attorneys claim UNM turned a blind eye to the misconduct, which resulted in the hazing and the subsequent battery.

The lawsuit alleges the teammate punched Douma-Sanchez during the flight to the Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs. Attorneys claim the teammate punched him because of where he was sitting on the plane. They claim that broke his nose and reinjured his shoulder.

Attorneys claim the same teammate went to Douma-Sanchez’s hotel room in Palm Springs and threatened to fight him. Then, attorneys claim that teammate assaulted a different teammate and threw him into a bathtub. The attorney referred to that other player as John Doe who is also a walk-on.

