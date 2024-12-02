Lobo football team loses out on bowl eligibility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday brought some bad news to UNM Lobo football fans as the team lost their chance to go to a bowl game.

The UNM Lobos lost to Hawaii in a 38-30 duel. At halftime, they were down 21-9 – and even 31-16 after the third quarter. The Lobos rallied back with two touchdowns but couldn’t close to score a crucial victory.

The win would’ve made the Lobos bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. Still, they have a major upset against Washington State to tout as it was their first win against a ranked team since 2003.