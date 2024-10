Lobo men’s basketball schedule released for 2024-25 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Mountain West Conference on Thursday announced the schedule for the 2024-25 New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball season.

The UNM Lobos will have at least 18 nationally-televised games during the 2024-25 season. Of those 18 games are two set to be broadcast on network television:

Jan. 11 vs. San Diego State on CBS, 1 or 2 p.m. tipoff (all times Mountain)

Jan. 25 at UNLV on FOX, 1 p.m. MT tipoff

The Lobos will have seven games on CBS Sports Network:

Nov. 8 vs. UCLA, 9 p.m. (all times MT) in Henderson, Nevada

Jan. 7 at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Fresno State, time TBA

Feb. 16 vs. Utah State, time TBA

Feb. 19 at Boise State, 8 p.m.

March 4 at Nevada, 7 p.m.

March 7 vs. UNLV, 8 p.m.

And seven games on FS1:

Nov. 17 at St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, 10 a.m. (all times Mountain)

Jan. 3 vs. Nevada, 9 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs Boise State, 9 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Utah State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25 at San Diego State, 9 p.m.

TruTV will air the Acrisure Classic games the Lobos will play in Palm Springs, California:

Nov. 28 vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. (all times MT)

Nov. 29 vs USC at 7:30 p.m., Saint Mary’s at 10 p.m. MT

There is also the potential for more nationally-televised games to be announced at a later time.

2024-25 New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball schedule

Oct. 28, UTEP, time TBA

Nov. 4, Nicholls, time TBA

Nov. 8 vs. UCLA, 9 p.m., CBSSN (Las Vegas Hoopfest in Henderson, Nevada)

Nov. 12, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, time TBA, CBSSN

Nov. 17 at St. John’s (MSG), 10 a.m., FS1

Nov. 21, Grambling State, time TBA

Nov. 24, Texas Southern, time TBA

Nov. 28 vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., TruTV

Nov. 29 vs. USC/Saint Mary’s, 7:30/10 p.m., TruTV

Dec. 4 vs. San Jose State, time TBA

Dec. 7 vs. New Mexico State, time TBA

Dec. 14 vs. Western New Mexico, time TBA

Dec. 18 vs. VCU, time TBA

Dec. 28 at Colorado State, time TBA

Dec. 31 at Fresno State, time TBA

Jan. 3 vs. Nevada, 9 p.m., FS1

Jan. 7 at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Jan. 11 vs. San Diego State, 1 or 2 p.m., CBS

Jan. 14 at San Jose State, time TBA

Jan. 17 vs. Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1

Jan. 20 vs. Fresno State, time TBA, CBSSN

Jan. 25 at UNLV, 1 p.m., FOX

Feb. 1 at Utah State, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 5 vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 8 at Air Force, time TBA

Feb. 12 vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m., FS1

Feb. 16 vs. Utah State, time TBA, CBSSN

Feb. 19 at Boise State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Feb. 25 at San Diego State, 9 p.m., FS1

March 1 vs. Air Force, time TBA

March 4 at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN

March 7 vs. UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN

March 12-15 Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada

italics denotes Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California

bold denotes Mountain West Conference game