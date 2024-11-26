Local agencies rescue 3 hikers from Sandia Mountains

A social media video indicated the Sandia Peak Tram helped save valuable time rescuing the lost hikers.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies spent the night working with other local agencies to rescue three hikers from the Sandia Mountains.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson identified the hikers are two women and a man, each reportedly in their twenties. KOB 4 learned that they weren’t dressed properly and only had the flashlights on their cell phones.

The Albuquerque Mountain Search and Rescue Team posted on Facebook that the Sandia Peak Tram helped save valuable time during the rescue. BCSO had help from the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico Search and Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue.