Local athletes to compete at Home Run Derby X

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Major League Baseball drew in more than 100 applicants for their Home Run Derby X tryouts like Sergio Molinar.

“I am living proof that, you know, just because there is a bump in the road doesn’t mean you can’t go right through it,” said Sergio Molinar.

It’s an opportunity for local talent to come out and see how many home runs they can hit under pressure. But only 16 lucky athletes made the first cut.

“A big part of the Home Run Derby X event that Major League Baseball is bringing to Albuquerque in August is the local flavor, and they’re really trying to find if there is some local talent that are able to participate alongside the major league talent,” said John Traub, a general manager of Albuquerque Isotopes.

The goal? Hit as many home runs as you can in two and a half minutes. But for Molinar, the try-out has a little more meaning.

“I am a stage four cancer survivor. So I have been doing this more than anything for my family, for myself, I am a believer and I have strong faith. I am glad that MLB has put this on me for locals, fans, ex-players as well. So it is exciting just to be here,” said Molinar.

Stage four lymphoma had him on the bench for five years. He recently helped his friend get ready for the try-out and says it was one of the reasons he decided to put down the mitt and take a swing at it himself.

“We said, ‘Hey, might as well get in there and see what I can do as well. See if I still have something in the tank to put a show up,’” Molinar said.

He says if he can do it, anyone can. The MLB decides who makes it to the Home Run Derby X on Aug. 23.

Molinar just hopes he is an inspiration to his son, who finally gets to see his dad on the diamond.

“It runs in the family with my father, I have been playing professional ball as well in Mexico, here locally in the local leagues. And it’s been something important that I continue this legacy with my son now that I have a 5 year old,” said Molinar.