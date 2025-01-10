Local brewery looks to add playground and game area

Rumor Brewing is raising money to install a playground and make their place more family-friendly.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Year is starting with new project goals for one local brewery hoping to making their adult establishment more kid-friendly.

Since starting in 2016, Rumor Brewing Company has grown a lot and audience tastes change.

“We realized that people wanted to have homemade food from this establishment, so we found a pizza oven on Craigslist actually – a real Italian pizza oven – and we installed that a number of years ago. And we’ve kind of built our menu from that,” said Patrick Johnson, the owner of Rumor Brewing Company.

Their audience has also grown up as they’ve become parents.

“We realized there wasn’t a good place for kids to be and feel engaged and have a good time that’s not at the brewery. So we realized that we had a lot of the pieces of the puzzle for the land and we have a lot of people who can help,” Johnson said.

That is exactly what they’re doing. While it doesn’t look like much now, Johnson said he hopes to develop an area to add a playground and a game yard.

“Kids need a place to go too and if you want to go somewhere to be with your family, grandparents visiting or something, it’s really easy environment to come,” he said.

Johnson said he has seen playgrounds in breweries across the U.S. and is excited to bring something new to New Mexico.

“It seems like there are other parts of the country that have establishments like this where you’ve got a really nice big outdoor area where you can have food and drink and there can be a play area for kids. But there’s not a whole lot of that here in New Mexico yet. We figured, we’re only 20 minutes from the Big-I, it’s one stop light away from the Big-I and you’re here,” he said.

Johnson said they want to get the first phase of the playground done by June. Then, they want to work on it throughout the summer.