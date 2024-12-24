Local company provides widow with new roof for free

Up on the rooftop, construction crews were working Saturday morning to replace Irene Maestas's roof.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Up on the rooftop, construction crews were working Saturday morning to replace Irene Maestas’s roof.

“I told him that they were my angels that came to my call, and that’s how I really feel,” she said. “I was a crying mess when I called him and when he came down, I was a crying mess. And so, I’ve had a few angels that have come to my rescue during all this.”

Her angels came after serious heartbreak.

“My husband passed away on the seventh of this month, and of course, things are going to get really hard, you know, doing without financial, you know, but, yeah, that was it was hard,” Maestas said. “We just (Thursday) made arrangements for him, so we’re still working on all that.”

Right after her husband’s death, Maestas found out that her insurance company was threatening to drop her coverage if she didn’t replace her roof.

So she was not only grieving the loss of a husband, but the possible loss of her home, as well. That’s until she called Shiloh Alvarado at Rocky Mountain Roofing.



“She reached out to us, and nobody else has reached out to us for in that kind of a circumstances,” he said.

Alvarado said what he decided to do next was a no-brainer.

“We’re in Christmas season,” he said. “And when you get the call to do something like that, you have to step up.”

He collaborated with suppliers to replace her roof for free.

“She’s not alone,” Alvarado said. “And we just wanted to show that to her by coming and putting this roof on.”

The decision turned out to be easier than the job. There were some obstacles.

“This is a roof that had a house that had three layers on it, so there’s a substantial removal process,” Alvarado said. “And, you know, this is a big roof, so we’re in the neighborhood between $18,000 to $20,000 cost here.”

But for Maestas, it’s nothing short of a Christmas miracle. “I hadn’t been able to sleep, but I slept pretty good last night, pretty good.”