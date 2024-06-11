Local financial expert: Getting your will, estate or trust in check

We don't want to think about it but two things are certain in life – death and taxes – and hopefully we can help you prepare for one of them.

Creating a will, establishing a trust and/or setting up an estate helps a lot, David Hicks of Oakmont Advisory Group says. Here are some tips he has for creating a will:

Decide who inherits your assets

Appoint someone to manage your estate

Avoid state-decided distribution

A will can go a long way. Also, keep in mind things that can delay probate. You can minimize probate delays by reviewing beneficiary designations on:

Retirement accounts (401K, IRA)

Life insurance policies

To avoid a probate, maybe consider a living trust. Here are some other advantages to having a living trust:

Set way to manage and distribute assets

Increased privacy

