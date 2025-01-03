Local group finalizes agreement to purchase Marble Brewery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marble Brewery is set to be sold to a new ownership group, led by a pair of New Mexico beer industry veterans.

Marble announced Friday they finalized an agreement with the group that has reportedly secured funding to purchase the company. The group is being led by Jarrett Babincsak, the former vice president of sales and marketing at Santa Fe Brewing Company, and Bert Boyce, the former “Santa Fe Brewmaster.”

In statements issued Friday, Babincsak and Boyce acknowledged their love for Marble Brewery and how they hope to maintain and grow its significance in the community.

“Albuquerque is uniquely real and grounded in its identity and has incredible potential. Marble has an expansive reach, unique spaces and culture and talented people. We will continue to connect, build community, support live music and arts and put money and energy back into Albuquerque,” Babincsak said.

“With a long history of high quality and creative brewing, Marble was not only on the cutting edge of our beer scene but has really provided a home for the arts. The recent outpouring of support has shown us how much love our town has for Marble, and we’re honored to guide this organization into a bright future,” Boyce said.

According to Marble Brewery, the sale will close when the new group is issued liquor licenses. That is expected to come within the next 90 days. In the meantime, the group and Marble will work together “to enable new leadership to bring stability and support to the organization now.”