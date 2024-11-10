Local volunteers assemble care packages for service members

Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers put together care packages for active duty military in time for the holidays.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a packed event Saturday morning for the Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers.

Albuquerque’s local chapter invited people to help pack more than 400 holiday care packages for service members who are deployed around the world.

And the community responded in a big way.

“It is just overwhelming, and I am just so happy to see so many people come out to support our care packaging today to support our military members,” said Marlaine Gaylor, the chapter president. “Not only that, a lot of them that are here today are veterans.”

Tim Udling is one of those veterans and knows firsthand how much the packages can mean to a service member miles away from home.

“It’s tough being deployed at any time but being deployed during the holidays is really you know kind of hard and just getting something from somebody to say, ‘Hey you are appreciated, thanks for doing everything that you do,’ it helps,” he said.

Saturday’s care packages included everything from candy to cards to hygiene products and a little something to remind them of the Land of Enchantment.

“It means a lot, especially the special touches today with green chile, pinon coffee, things like that,” said Michael Power, the commander of the 377 Air Base Wing. “It gives them a taste of home, a taste of Albuquerque and New Mexico when they are far away serving for us.”

Those we spoke with say it’s the perfect way to spend the weekend ahead of Veterans Day.