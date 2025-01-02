Los Lunas police seek help in finding missing person

If you have any information or tips, call 505-865-9130.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — The Los Lunas Police Department is asking for your help in finding a young woman who they say went missing on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, Addie Pope went missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday in Los Lunas. Someone later spotted her car at the Albertsons grocery store in Los Lunas.

Pope is about five feet, three inches tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police didn’t say how old she is.

