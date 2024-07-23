Love 4 Pets: July 23, 2024

Indio and Kiwi want to make your home their home! Meet them here.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Indio and Kiwi, who are in the Albuquerque metro and want to make your home their home!

Indio is a 2-year-old Alaskan Husky mix. Indio is bursting with energy, joy and love and is ready to light up your life with his playful spirit. He is very talented, as he can catch treats in the air and loves running around with toys.

Kiwi is a 1-year-old lab retriever mix. Kiwi loves playing fetch. Not only will he retrieve the ball but he will also drop it right at your feet.

Kiwi also loves the water and will happily splash around with you if you have a pool.

Meet these sweet pups at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.