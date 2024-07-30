Love 4 Pets: July 30, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meet Kiki and Alana! They want to make your home their home.

First, meet Kiki.

Kiki

Kiki is a 3-year-old lab mix. She is a sweet pup who is ready to share her love, and that includes cuddles. She loves nothing more than to take a walk outside.

Kiki loves her treats and will happily sit, especially when it comes with a reward afterward.

Next, we have Alana.

Alana

Alana is a 3-year-old fox terrier mix who is looking for a new home where she can sneak a cuddle in or two. She might seem a little shy but she is an absolute social butterfly once she warms up to you!

Alana loves playing fetch and you can catch her carrying a stuffed animal around. And don’t even get her started on treats! She will never say no.

You can meet both Kiki and Alana at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

We want to see your pets! Click here to submit your “Love 4 Pets” pictures.