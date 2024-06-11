Love 4 Pets: June 11, 2024

We're showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who want to make your home their home!

First, we don’t have the world. We have Universe!

Universe

Universe is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix. Her name is fitting because she truly is the sweetest girl in the universe. She loves people and attention and knows how to sit and is being leash-trained.

This girl would love to be the center of your universe. Will you be the center of hers?

If the answer is yes, you can meet her at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, anything for Selena!

Selena

Selena loves belly rubs and car rides. She also knows how to sit and gets along well with other dogs.

If you’d like to meet Selena, you can meet her at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).

