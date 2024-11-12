Love 4 Pets with Dobby from A Barking Chance Animal Rescue

Dobby is up for adoption at A Barking Chance Animal Rescue.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Dobby, a chihuahua who is 3 or 4 years old, potty-trained, good on a leash and good with other dogs.

Dobby is from A Barking Chance Animal Rescue. He is very sweet, very affectionate and loving. He also came dressed to the nines – with a bowtie – when he stopped by our studio.

Two people from A Barking Chance stopped by to talk about what they have going on. On Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A Long Leash on Life, you can get your dog’s photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Some of the proceeds from the event go to A Barking Chance.

There is also an opportunity to sponsor one of the animals at the shelter. They are also looking for donations, such as food and toys, with a lot of puppies in the rescue.

Learn more in our segment with Dobby in the video above.