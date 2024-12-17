Love 4 Pets with Duchess in-studio

Duchess is full of love and will be a cuddly sweetie for your home. Meet Duchess here.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with the fabulous Duchess, who is at Watermelon Mountain Ranch and wants to make your home her home.

Duchess is a 12-year-old rat terrier Chihuahua mix. After her owner passed away, no one wanted her so she ended up at a partner shelter of Watermelon Mountain Ranch. Duchess walks well, does well with dogs around her content speed and is in good shape. An older dog also means less time worrying about all sorts of little things like you would with a puppy.

You can meet Duchess at an adoption event this weekend. You can also meet her in the video above!