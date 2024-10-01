Love 4 Pets with Sullivan, Sammy and Andre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with three doggos who are up for adoption here in the Albuquerque metro!

First, we have 3-year-old Sullivan. Sullivan is a German Shepherd mix looking to keep you company at home and on the trial. He’s friendly, easy going and, best of all, loves to be brushed. Sullivan is waiting for you at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Next, we have Sammy. Sammy is a 2-year-old chihuahua mix who is full of energy and loves to play and go for treats. But, when you’re snuggling in for a good movie or a good night’s rest, he’ll be right there to snuggle in with you. Meet Sammy at Watermelon Mountain Ranch (details).

Lastly, we have Andre. Andre is a 3-year-old sable German Shepherd who is motivated by treats – aren’t we all? He has been in the shelter since May so he would really love a family to call his own. Andre is at the Westside Animal Shelter (details).