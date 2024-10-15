Love 4 Pets with Tramp and Borrus in-studio, Tex and Saturn

All four of these pups are up for adoption and are looking to make your home their home!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with Tramp and Borrus, in-studio from A Barking Chance, as well as with Tex and Saturn.

First, we’ll introduce you to Tex:

Tex

Tex is an 11-month old white American pit bull terrier mix. He’d love a family to take him on adventures as he’s an active guy and would love a running or walking partner. He is patiently waiting at the Eastside Animal Shelter with his buddy, Saturn:

Saturn

Saturn is a 1-year-old Alaskan husky mix. He’d also love an active family to take him hiking, running camping – you name it, he will love it! This handsome boy is excellent on a leash, knows “sit” and takes his treats like a gentleman.

Find Tex and Saturn at the Eastside Animal Shelter (details).

Tramp and Borrus are in the video above!