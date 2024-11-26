Luminaria Tour tickets to go on sale this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mark this down so you don’t miss out: Tickets for the ABQ Ride Luminaria Tour are going on sale online this Friday at 8 a.m.

Tickets are available for $1.50 per person on a first-come, first-serve basis – and often sell out within hours and even minutes.

The 45-minute tour is on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. It starts at the Albuquerque Convention Center and goes through Old Town and the Huning Castle Neighborhood near the Albuquerque County Club. The route will go by spectacular displays of our state’s traditional Christmas lanterns.

Tours leave at 5:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m. 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. However, you’re asked to get there about 20 minutes before.

“ABQ RIDE’s annual Luminaria Tour invites the community to maximize time with loved ones and minimize wait-time in traffic with priority access to some of the most festive, luminaria-filled neighborhoods in the City,” Transit Director Leslie Keener said. “Our team is working hard to make sure this is not only a fun holiday event, but a safe tour for all passengers.”

Parking is free at the Civic Center parking structure located at 321 4th St. NW. Anyone with a disability can also park for free at the parking lot at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Marquette.

Tickets for the Luminaria Tour will be available at this website.