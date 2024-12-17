Man faces 14 charges for alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old child

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Alamogordo police arrested a man on 14 charges for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old child in July 2023.

Alamogordo police on Dec. 12 arrested 22-year-old Benjamin Cunningham on 10 counts of criminal sexual penetration of someone under 13 years old and four counts of criminal sexual contact of someone under 13 years old.

Prosecutors allege Cunningham sexually assaulted the child in multiple places in Alamogordo over the course of two days. According to the Alamogordo Police Department, officers talked with witnesses and gathered enough corroborating evidence in an “extensive investigation” to arrest Cunningham.

Police are still waiting for what they describe as crucial evidence from the New Mexico Department of Safety Forensic Laboratory.

Cunningham is in the Otero County Detention Center.