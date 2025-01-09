Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for at least his eighth DWI

CLOVIS, N.M. — A judge sentenced a 61-year-old Texas man to 10 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to at least his eighth DWI, court documents show.

Jimmy Norwood, 61, agreed to plead guilty last Thursday to a DWI charge he faced for an Aug. 25, 2023 crash in Curry County. Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the crash at State Road 108 and Curry Road 13 and found Norwood with signs of impairment. They said they also found an open beer can in the vehicle alleged Norwood performed poorly on the sobriety test.

Deputies arrested Norwood after they said he blew above the legal limit during an alcohol breath test.

After Norwood completes his sentence, he will be released on two years of parole.